James “Jimmy” Paul Manley-Miller was born in Phoenix, Arizona, on June 22, 1984, and joined the presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Nashville, Tennessee, March 7, 2020 at the age of 35. Jimmy is survived by his mother, Debbie Miller, sister Ali Miller, and countless relatives and friends who treasured his affection and caring.

Jimmy will be remembered as the most loving son, brother and devoted friend. He was an avid golfer, dedicated to Arizona State University sports, and fantasy football fanatic. He brought everyone around him joy and laughter no matter the struggles of their day.

Jimmy provided friendship and comfort to America’s military veterans by contributing his time at the Nashville VA Hospital through their chaplaincy services. They were among his greatest heroes, and he chose to devote his loving spirit to their comfort and care.

In consideration of everyone’s health and safety we have decided to postpone Jimmy’s celebrations of life.

