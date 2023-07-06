OBITUARY: Jimmy Lynn Jones

Jimmy Lynn Jones, 64 years of age, passed away on July 4, 2023.

Jimmy was born December 27, 1958, in Franklin, TN, to the late Leslie T. and Verna Earlene (Green) Jones.

Jimmy was a great husband, father, and Papa. He was very loving and had lots of wisdom. He was an only child and was spoiled rotten by his family. He loved his farm, he loved his cows, and working on his vintage cars, but his biggest love was his family.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 39 years, Sharon Jones; children, Sarah Jones, Jason (Amanda) Jones, and Chris (Allison) Creasman; and grandchildren, Lizzi, Will, Ethan, Asher, Johnny, Jackson, Johnny, Caleb, and Madison.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, July 7, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and will resume on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., with the Funeral service beginning at 12:00 p.m. with Bro. David Best officiating, at Greens Chapel Church, 7401 Pinewood Rd, Franklin, TN. Interment will follow in the Jones Family Cemetery at 7804 Lampley Rd, Primm Springs, TN.

