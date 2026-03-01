Jimmy Leon Gilliam, age 76, a resident of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at his home.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 12:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends on Sunday, March 1, 2026, from 4:00–7:00 PM, and again on Monday, March 2, from 11:00 AM until the service hour at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Jimmy was born on August 18, 1949, in Franklin, Tennessee, and was the son of the late J.B. Gilliam and Lillie Warren Gilliam. He was a 1967 graduate of Franklin High School and was of the Baptist faith. On October 14, 1976, he married the love of his life, Donna Marie Deal Gilliam, with whom he shared 49 wonderful years.

A longtime member of Parkway Baptist Church, Jimmy was known for buying candy to pass out to all the children-and even the adults- which brought him great joy. He loved attending auctions, antique cars, and horses. Gifted with a natural talent for mechanics, he often spent his evenings working on someone’s tractor after a full day at the plant. Jimmy also had a playful spirit—he was a jokester who enjoyed picking on people and bringing smiles to those around him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Marie Deal Gilliam; son, Jimmy Darrell Gilliam of Columbia; daughter, Cynthia Diane Odom of Culleoka; grandson, Christopher B. Gilliam of Lyles; sisters, Carolyn Vaughan of Lyles and Brenda (Ricky) Taylor of Bon Aqua; brother, Larry (Brenda) Gilliam of Columbia; and sister-in-law, Gloria Deal Mangrum of Fairview.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly Ann Gilliam.

Pallbearers will be Marvin Sullivan, Darrell Gilliam, Clay Pruitt, Bryon Allert, Bill Givens, and Jose O’Campo. Honorary pallbearers include Larry Gilliam, Christopher Gilliam, Ronnie Sullivan, Rob Birch, Mike Taylor, Bryan Taylor, and Eric Taylor.

Memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Please include a note with Jimmy’s name.

Services provided by Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC – Columbia, 609 Bear Creek Pike, Columbia, TN 38401.

This obituary was published by Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC.

