OBITUARY: Jimmy Lee Cornelison

Jimmy Lee Cornelison, age 67 of Thompson’s Station went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 3, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Jimmy was born in Corinth, MS on April 21, 1955, son of the late Rufus & Mary Cornelison.

He is survived by his loving wife, Wanda “Jane” Sullivan Cornelison, sons, Rodney (Angie) Lee Cornelison, Michael (LeAnn) Epperson & James (Nichole) Robert Sullivan; daughter, Angela (Jimmy) Christine Hargrove; brothers, Larry Cornelison & Harold “Bubba” (Hilda) Cornelison; 8 grandchildren.

The family received friends from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 9:00 AM on Monday, March 6, 2023, with a visitation starting at 8:00 AM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with brother Gary Fewell officiating. Burial will follow in Grissom Chapel Cemetery, Burnsville, MS.

Austin Cornelison, Bradley Conner, Riley Allison, Ashton Knight, Quinton Knight & Jimmy Russell will serve as pallbearers.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the or to Jones Chapel Church of the Nazarene building fund in loving memory of Jimmy Lee Cornelison.

