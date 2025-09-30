OBITUARY: Jimmy Lee Bean

Jimmy Lee Bean, age 87 of Madison, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday September 23, 2025, at home. He was born on July 31, 1938, in Old Hickory, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, James O. Bean, Pattie A. Clark Bean, stepmother Geraldine Bean and beloved son Kevin L. Bean.

Survived by wife, Elaine, sons James (Cathy), Terry (Rose), stepson John (Wendy), sister, Shirley Jones. Jimmy had 10 grandchildren, 14 g-grandchildren, 4 gg-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Jimmy was a hard worker all his life. He retired from Ford Motor Glass plant with 45 years of service. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting and he was always helping someone with their projects.