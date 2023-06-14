OBITUARY: Jimmy Clint Byrd

Jimmy Clint Byrd, was born August 25, 1941 in Savannah, TN to the late Woodrow Wilson and Fannie Mae Byrd and passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023 at the age of 81 in his home in Spring, Hill, TN surrounded by his wife, children, and puppies.

After graduating from Lobelville High School, Jimmy began his career as a pipeline worker. In 1979 he returned to Tennessee, stocked his truck with mechanic tools and tried his hand at sales.

As his business relationships grew, Jimmy saw an opportunity to focus on the auto body and collision repair industry so he decided to add automotive paint to his product line, and in 1988 Byrd’s Automotive was born.

He enjoyed being near the lake, fishing, corn hole, playing cards, and spoiling his puppies Harley and Hannah.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Woodrow Byrd Jr., sister Linda Doyle, and great-grandson Bobby Myles Bates.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years Linda Lou Byrd, two sisters Nelda Coleman of Lobelville, TN, Judy Lewing of Savannah, TN, children Jackie Kenniston (Kenny) of Camden, TN, Jimmie Ann Bates (Robbie) of Lobelville, TN, Tamara Presley (Clark) of Brentwood, TN, Terry Byrd (Jennifer) of Lobelville, TN, Tobin Cornelius of Brentwood, TN, grandchildren Josh Browning (Nikki), Sha Hardin (Matthew), Misty Warren (Dillon), Alyson Poling (Patrick), Rob Bates (Amanda), Jimmy Lee Kenniston (Payton), Adam Presley (Jill), Devin Qualls (Colton), Weston Bates (Laura), Megan Devers (Daniel), Easton Cornelius, Keatton Bates, Sarah Cornelius, Kaison Crowe (JJ), and 27 great-grandchildren.

A Graveside Service Life was conducted on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Leeper Cemetery, 60 N Leeper St, Lobelville, TN 37097. A Visitation was held Monday, June 12, 2023 from 4:00 -8:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church in Lobelville, TN 288 S. Main St.

Assisting the family with arrangements, SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

