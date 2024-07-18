OBITUARY: Jimmy Allen Birdsong

“With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Jimmy Allen Birdsong, age 83, beloved husband of Iris Whitehead Birdsong, and cherished resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Jimmy left us on Friday, July 12, 2024, surrounded by family and close friends.

Born on May 17, 1941, in Birmingham, Alabama, Jimmy was the son of the late Virgil Birdsong and Kathleen Johnson Birdsong.

He dedicated 47 years of his career to heavy equipment sales at Caterpillar. A man of many passions, Jimmy found immense joy in fishing, hunting and spending time outdoors enjoying the local wildlife. He was also a fan of collegiate sports and the Atlanta Braves. His Baptist faith and deep love for his family guided him through a life well-lived.

Jimmy’s legacy lives on through his loving wife, Iris, and their children: Michael Allen Birdsong of Frisco, TX, Kenneth Ryan Birdsong of Nashville, TN, and Sharon Gail Gregory (Hunter) of Murfreesboro, TN. He is also survived by his sister, Joyce Blackerby of Kennesaw, GA, and his treasured grandchildren, Rachel Birdsong, Greyson Birdsong, Savannah Gregory, Noah Gregory and Sophia Gregory.

A memorial service to celebrate Jimmy’s life will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at 3:00 PM, officiated by Rev. Jim Ledbetter. Friends and family are invited to visit and share memories from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Jimmy touched many lives and will be deeply missed. You are invited to share your condolences and memories with the family on the Heritage Funeral Home website. https://www.tnfunerals.com

