OBITUARY: Jimmie Tex Johnson

Jimmie Tex Johnson was born on August 29, 1951 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to the late Dale (Tex) and Dorothy Johnson. The family later moved to Garland, Texas, where Jimmie and his brother Michael grew up.

Jimmie loved music. He started teaching guitar while still in high school. Jimmie spent fifteen years as a professional musician before moving to Nashville. He moved to Nashville in the late 1980’s where he met his future wife, Susanne Ownby. They were married for twenty-nine years. Jimmies later career was in sales, which he pursued to fulfill his long-held dream of having a family. Jimmie leaves behind a son, Aaron Davis Johnson, his true pride and joy.

Jimmie was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church, where he participated in music ministries and made some lifelong friendships.

Jimmie struggled through chronic illnesses from 2003 through his final days in 2020. Through many ups and downs, Jimmie is remembered for the grace with which he handled his many medical trials. His friends and family all remember his bravery throughout his many difficult final years.

Jimmie passed away in his sleep at home on August 16, 2020. He is survived by his wife Susanne and his son Davis; his brother Michael (Debbie); brothers-in-law Jere Ownby (Melissa) and Chris Ownby (Cathy); sister-in-law Marijane McQuiddy (David); nieces and nephews Abby Rinzel (Uriah), Matt McQuiddy, Ben McQuiddy, Meg McQuiddy, Mary Cate LeBoeuf (Colton), Miles Ownby, and Mollye Ownby.

Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a memorial service for Jimmie at an undetermined date in the future.