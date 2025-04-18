OBITUARY: Jimmie Ray Martin

Jimmie Ray Martin, age 71, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at Williamson Medical Center. A native of Williamson County, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Hubert Thomas Martin and the late Jewell Lee Green. He retired from the City of Brentwood Water and Sewer Department and was a very hard worker. He enjoyed fishing and especially spending time with his family. He was a member of Pond Church of Christ.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Joe Martin and Thomas Martin; sister, Nancy Brannon; niece, Crystal Martin Jackson; nephew, Emmett Earl Brannon, Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Doris Martin; sons, Jimmy Shane Martin, Joseph Ray Martin, and Shannon Parsley; daughter, Michelle Parsley; brothers, Richard (Charna) Martin, Roy Gene (Faye) Martin, Larry (Lisa) Martin, and Ernie (Heather) Martin; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 3:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Ronald Mealer officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove cemetery. Visitation with the family on Friday from 12 Noon until 8 PM, and on Saturday after 12 Noon all at the funeral home. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.