OBITUARY: Jimmie Dee Bennett, Jr.

Jimmie D. Bennett, Jr., age 98 of Franklin, TN passed away November 8, 2020 at his residence.

Once gained national fame for riding horseback from Franklin, TN to California. Native of Williamson County and was a veteran of World War II, serving with the Coast Guard which operated with the Navy during World War II. He served 28 years as Register of Deeds of Williamson County. He was a member of Franklin Community Faith Church of the Nazarene. He loved music and his main hobby was dancing.

Preceded in death by parents, Jimmie D. Bennett, Sr. and Beatrice Jay Bennett, grandmother, Sallie Golden, sisters, Allene Bennett, Jewell Denney, Rachel Lane and Ester Rainey; brothers, Johnnie Bennett and Paris Bennett.

Survived by: wife of 71 years, Mattie Ruth Beasley Bennett; son, Jimmie D. Bennett, III & wife Marsha Bennett; sister, Marie (Otis) Bentley; sister in law, Christine Bennett; granddaughters, Jennifer Bennett, Rebecca (Shannon) Heithcock and Sara (Jon) Ham; great grandchildren, Shelby (Ian) Siddall, Katie, Lauren & William Heithcock, Angeleena & Gabriel Ham; great great grandchildren, Jackson Siddall & Bentley Byrd.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ronnie Johnson officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Mike Bentley, David Bentley, Danny Bennett, Tim Bennett, Jackie Bennett, Eddie Clark, Shannon Heithcock and Jon Ham. Honorary pallbearers will be Members of Franklin Community Church of the Nazarene, Bruce Potts and David Potts. Memorials may be made to Bennett Cemetery, c/o Bobby Bennett. Visitation will be 3-6PM Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com