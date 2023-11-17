OBITUARY: Jimmie Debbie Smithson Robinson

Jimmie Debbie Smithson Robinson, age 91 of Franklin, TN entered her eternal home on November 14, 2023.

She was born to the late Patrick Henry and Mattie Sue Smithson on December 30, 1931, and lived her entire life in Williamson County, TN.

She was known as Mama, Mee Maw, Granny, Granny Jimmie, Nanny, or Mrs. Jimmie to most of her friends and family. She spent her days watching television, the squirrels playing from her recliner, and looking forward to visits from her friends and family.

She was a wonderful cook and had a great love for country and gospel music, including Joey and Rory Feek. She took great pride in her independence and when the weather was nice, she would often walk to Kroger to pick up a few groceries. She enjoyed being pampered at the hair salon where over the years, her hair stylists became dear friends. She loved manicures, flip-flops, and a good pedicure.

She spent a lot of time watching the RFD channel, Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel, western shows, including Yellowstone, a good card game (Pedro), and watching her grandson, Jonathan, play baseball. Her feisty personality and contagious laugh will be forever missed by her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Robinson; son, Eddie Madden; granddaughter, Candie Bennett; son-in-law, Harry Howell.

Jimmie is survived by her son, Charles Ray (Shirley) Brown of Spring Hill, TN; daughters, Debbie Howell of Rockvale, TN, Susan (Cole) Harper of Lebanon, TN, Gloria Grady of Nashville, TN, Charlene (Bugger) Lee of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter-in-law, Donna Madden, Spring Hill, TN, seventeen grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, November 19, 2023, with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Tracy Bruce, Rocky Howell, Matt Howell, Maverick Madden, Jonathan Brown, and Mark Burke. Honorary pallbearers will be Druwanda Warner, Jamie McCullah, Susie Callahan, Jean Black, and Georgia Davis.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

