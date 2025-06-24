OBITUARY: Jim Terranova

Mr. Jim Terranova, of Fairview, TN passed away Sunday, June 22, 2025, at the age of 91 years.

His family says, “Dad was very positive. He loved reading his bible and loved working in his garden and mowing the grass. He will be missed very much.”

Jim is preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Frankie Dee Terranova and is survived by his children, Yolanda Brassell (John), Anitha Tidwell (James), Jimmy Terranova (Rachel), Angie Emler (Donnie) and Troy Terranova (Denise); 8 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, June 27, 2025, between the hours of 11:00 am – 1:30 pm at Harpeth Hills Funeral Home, 9090 Hwy 100, Nashville, TN.

The funeral service will begin at 1:30 in the chapel with the interment to follow in Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens. Michael Tidwell will be officiating the service with Troy and Willy, Michael and Amine, Dawson and Noah serving as pallbearers.