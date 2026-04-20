Jim Leander Atkins, Jr., age 81, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on April 15, 2026. He was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, to the late James Leander Atkins, Sr. and Dorothy Helen Brashier Atkins.

Jim dedicated his entire professional career to Horace Small Manufacturing Company, where he rose to the position of Vice President of Sales. His strong work ethic, leadership, and commitment left a lasting impact on both the company and those he worked alongside.

Outside of his career, Jim found great joy on the golf course, enjoying the game and the friendships that came with it. Above all, his greatest happiness came from his family. Known lovingly as “Poppy,” he treasured every moment spent with his grandchildren, who were truly the light of his life. Jim also deeply adored his wife, sharing a bond built on love, devotion, and years of cherished memories.

Jim will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his professional accomplishments, and the warmth he shared with those who knew him.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Keith Atkins.

Those left to cherish Jim’s memory are his loving wife of 50 years, Jamie Lee Atkins; children, Robyne Kennedy and James Leander Atkins III; and grandsons Jackson and Colton Kennedy.

A Memorial Gathering will be held from 4:30-7:30pm on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

The care of Jim Leander Atkins Jr. and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.