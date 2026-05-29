It is with great sadness that we share the news of Jim Bray’s passing. He was a loving husband, devoted father, and true friend. He left this world on May 23, 2026. Jim was embraced by the warmth of his family, leaving behind a legacy of love, kindness, and unwavering dedication.

Born December 9, 1953, in California, Jim was the cherished son of the late James and Evelyn Bray. His upbringing was marked by the values of hard work and compassion, qualities that he carried throughout his life, touching everyone he encountered. He graduated college with a degree in business emphasizing accounting from California State University, Fullerton. He began his career in the cable TV industry in accounting at Time Warner. He applied his people skills, problem solving and values with strength and innovation. In 1997, Jim accepted a Regional Vice President position with Charter Communications in Tennessee. Jim and his family moved to Brentwood, where he continued to make a significant impact in his field. He worked with Dialogic Communications Corporation and later, in a second career dedicated himself to serving clients with diligence and care at Edward Jones. Throughout his career, Jim was known for his integrity, leadership, and the kindness he extended to colleagues and clients alike.

Family was the cornerstone of Jim’s life. He shared a remarkable 50-year marriage with his loving wife, Nancy, who stood by his side through all of life’s journeys. Together, they nurtured a loving home filled with laughter and joy, raising two wonderful daughters, Stephanie and Jessica, who were the light of Jim’s life.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy, his daughters Stephanie and Jessica, and his dear sisters Carolyn Hudson (Richard Hudson) and Linda Neff. He leaves behind his sister-in-law Aleta Cannon and her husband Mel Harwell who were an integral part of his extended family. He is predeceased by his parents and his brother-in-law, Bob Neff, whose memories Jim held close to his heart.

Jim’s life was a testament to the power of love and friendship. He was a man of gentle spirit and boundless generosity, forever ready to lend a helping hand or offer a word of encouragement. His presence brought comfort and joy to those fortunate enough to know him.

As we bid Jim farewell, we are reminded of the profound impact he had on our lives. His memory will forever be etched in our hearts, a beacon of light and love guiding us through the days ahead. While we mourn his passing, we also celebrate a well-lived life, a life that has left an indelible mark on all who knew him.

A service will be held to honor Jim’s life and legacy at 3PM Sunday, June 7, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation 30 minutes prior. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to BrightStone, the program that has made such an impact on their lives or checks made to Nancy Bray to benefit their daughter’s Stephanie and Jessica’s ABLE accounts.

Jim Bray’s journey on this earth may have come to an end, but the love he shared will continue to blossom, a testament to a life beautifully lived and lovingly remembered.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.