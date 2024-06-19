OBITUARY: Jill W. Sunderland

Jill W. Sunderland, beloved wife of Henry, extraordinary mother of Dan, John and Steve; cherished mother-in-law to Margie, Colleen and Sharon; grandmother and great-grandmother to many adoring grandchildren (and a great-granddaughter) passed away peacefully on Sunday at 93 years old.

Jillie, as she was known to her family, was a native Californian and an avid UCLA fan who, over time came to enjoy living on both coasts. While she was continually taking care of her family in her incredibly kind and gentle manner, she was also devoting herself to her garden, her beloved dogs and her life-long love of writing and books.

Throughout her life Jillie affiliated herself with libraries, giving time to them wherever she might be living and always contributing with her work ethic and her winning smile. She was a great sportswoman and happily playing golf with her many friends and proved to be a very valuable teammate to Henry through the years.

That love of sports also made her a consummate fan, building on her knowledge of sports that she learned from her Dad. While on occasion, Jillie might be heard to be feeling sorry for the losing team and perhaps jinxing a lead, she was always engaged and following the action. A favorite picture of the family has her vaulting a fence in a skirt and heels as she navigated her way to the newly opened Shaefer stadium.

Jillie was very special and kind to everyone she met and she instilled those values in all of us. She will be sorely missed but will live forever in our hearts.

Services will be private but the family asks that, if you wish, donations be made to the Osterville Massachusetts Library at https://ostervillevillagelibrary.org.

To leave a condolence, or share a memory of Jill, please visit the Tribute Wall. https://www.austinfuneralservice.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email