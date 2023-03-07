OBITUARY: Jill Louise (Moorman) Melanson

Jill Louise (Moorman) Melanson, 49, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away peacefully on February 26, 2023, in the presence of her husband of 23 years, Len.

Jill grew up in Lafayette, IN graduating from McCutcheon High School and Purdue University. She worked for Cigna HealthCare in Tampa, Florida retiring after 21 years. Jill, Len, and their daughter Kelli then moved to Franklin Tennessee. Jill loved all of the life-long friends she made along the way.

Jill loved to travel with her family. They went on so many adventures and had no regrets. She lived her life to the fullest, making every day count.

Jill was an avid Purdue basketball fan although she rarely watched them live (or with one eye closed) as Purdue teams are often too stressful to watch (as any fan will tell you).

She loved her dogs. Her first dog was Bailey who lived to a ripe old age. The house was too quiet after that, so Jill began collecting dogs adding Tulip, Cooper, Carter, and Selena in quick succession.

Jill was the best of everything. She was the best wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She was quick to laugh, making everyone feel welcomed and loved. Jill was also a fierce warrior, fighting Cancer with everything she had. Cancer may have wore her out, but she refused to let it beat her. Jill never lost her sense of humor or positivity. She battled with such grace, strength, and determination until the very end. Jill will be dearly missed.

Jill was preceded in death by her dad, Steve, who passed away just three months prior, also from Cancer. They found strength and solace in each other. They are now basking in God’s light and no longer suffering.

Jill was also preceded by her grandparents Jean and John Moorman, Lucille and Jack Petry, her nephew Trystyn, and her mother-in-law Mary. She is survived by her husband Len, daughter Kelli, mother Sandra, siblings Kari (John) Beery and Scott (Ashley) Moorman, nephew Kevin (Katie), nieces Jenna, Katy, Jacki, and Bailey, sister-in-law Trish, and father-in-law Leonard.

Jill was to turn 50 on March 20th of this year. We will be celebrating her birthday on March 25th and a service on March 26th (TBA). We request all of Jill’s loved ones to join us in celebrating her life.

