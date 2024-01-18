OBITUARY: Jill Gutmann Massey

Jill Gutmann Massey, age 63 of Franklin, TN passed away January 14, 2024.

She was born in Cleveland, OH. She was an active member of Church of the City where she served on staff, and in the local women’s Tennis League.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Gutmann.

Jill is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Terence “Terry” D. Massey of Franklin, TN; twin sons, Zachary Massey and Alexander Massey both of Franklin, TN; daughter, Jillian Massey of Franklin, TN; brother, Kirk Gutmann of Detroit, MI; father, Phillip Gutmann of Vero Beach, FL; sisters-in-law, Cynthia (David) House of Knoxville, TN, Melissa (Russ) Lott of Brentwood, TN and Jennifer (Larry) Harper of Old Hickory, TN; beloved dog, Woody and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 23, 2024 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Rev. Nathan D. Wood-House, Ph.D. will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to The Christian Adoption Agency or GraceWorks Ministries.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

