OBITUARY: Jewell Cleo Shore

Jewell Cleo Shore, age 89 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023.

She was born in Troy, NC to the late Manley & Sparks Robinson.

Jewell retired as an inspector with RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Shore.

Jewell is survived by her sons, Joseph Shore and Jay Vincent (Marci) Shore; grandchildren, Amy Shore, Jenny Shore, Christiana Shore, Micah Shore, Luke Shore, Sarah Kate Shore, Olivia Shore, Thaddeus Shore and Hidea Shore.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 5:00 PM Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Parish Presbyterian Church, 4150 Clovercroft Rd. Franklin, TN 37067. Dr. George Grant will officiate.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

