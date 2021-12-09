OBITUARY: Jesus Manuel LaSanta

Jesus Manuel LaSanta, age 73 of Spring Hill, passed away on December 8, 2021 in Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Mr. LaSanta was born in Puerto Rico on August 8, 1948 to (the late) Carmelo LaSanta and Primitiva Caldero LaSanta.

Jesus served his country in the United States Army. Following his enlistment, he worked for the US Postal Service maintaining facilities. He will be remembered as a gentle, soft spoken man who loved to help people. He was big hearted and watched for opportunities to do something kind for others. In his spare time he also loved to bowl.

His life will be celebrated with a funeral mass as 1:00 PM on Friday, December 10, 2021 at the Church of the Nativity in Spring Hill. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the mass. Father Jerry Strange will officiate. Burial, with honors provided by the United States Army, will follow the mass in the Garden of Memory Hills at Spring Hill Memorial Park.

Jesus is survived by two sisters: Carmen Figueroa and Evelyn Morales; and two brothers: James LaSanta and Carmelo LaSanta.