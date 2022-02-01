OBITUARY: Jessy “Buck” Attkisson

Mr. Jessy Benson “Buck” Attkisson, age 83, a resident of Franklin, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Franklin Wellness & Rehabilitation Center.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home. A visitation will also be held Friday from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Buck was born on April 30, 1938, in Lawrence County, and was the son of the late Willie Buford Attkisson and the late Aretta Collins Attkisson. He was the fourth child of five children.

He made his living as a carpenter building houses, cabinetry, furniture, trim work, concrete, and pool installation. Buck left his craftsman mark mostly in the Middle Tennessee area but as far west as Texas and far north as West Virginia. He loved bluegrass music and the occasional “Buck” dancing competition.

He is survived by his daughter, Kellye Attkisson (David) DePriest of Franklin, TN, granddaughters, Jessica DePriest of Nashville, TN, Rachel DePriest of Knoxville, TN, and Peyton DePriest of Murfreesboro, TN. He is also survived by his first wife, Brownie Cummins, brother, Milton Attkisson of Ethridge, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn “Fuzz” Faulkner, brother, Thomas Clarence “TC” Attkisson, and sister, Imogene “Nell” Grimes.