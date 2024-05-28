OBITUARY: Jessie Marie Anglin

Jessie Marie Anglin, age 79 of College Grove, TN passed away May 23, 2024.

Jessie was a native of Williamson County, TN and was a retired employee with Southwestern Company and worked with the Favorite Recipes Cookbooks. She loved to travel both domestic and international with her friends and family. One of her favorite places to go was to the Dominican Republic. She was a member of Allisona Church of Christ for over sixty years.

Preceded in death by parents, John Monroe and Lerah Elizabeth Anderson Anglin; brother, John C. Anglin; sister, Jean Bigger; brothers-in-law, Ross Bigger, Charles S. Carter and Ernest Pruitt.

Survived by: Robert L. Anglin and James H. Anglin; sisters, Frances Carter, Joyce Pruitt, Sarah E. Anglin and Joann (Dan) Jackson; sister-in-law, Dorothy Anglin; several nieces and nephews, special family members, Carlos and Luisa Hernandez and other loving family members.

Graveside services will be at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Allisona Church of Christ.

Visitation with the family will be from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM Tuesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

