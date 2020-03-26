Jessie Edward “Jess” Crawford, age 96 of Thompson’s Station, TN passed away March 25, 2020.

Born in Marshall County, TN to the late Samuel Preston and Alta Garrett Lovins Crawford. Also preceded in death by his wife, Estelle Ladd Crawford; daughter, Martha Virginia Boone; grandson, Shannon Preston Boone and close friend, Ruth Poteete.

Survived by: sons, Jesse L. (Bertha) Crawford, Robert T. “Tommy” (Charolette) Crawford and William E. “Bill”(Ada) Crawford; daughters, Mary Alta Crawford (Tony) Farr and Alma Jean (Billy) Poteete; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jerard) Bates, Danny (Jessica) Crawford, Michelle (Blake) Hamilton, Jennifer (Mark) Smith, Christy (Joe) Ladd, Timmy (Beth) Boone, Shawn (Jennifer) Boone; step grandchild, Keri (James) Gray; nineteen great grandchildren and one step great grandchild.

Private family graveside will be conducted 3:00 PM Friday, March 27, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Grandsons and great grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or Shriners Hospital.