OBITUARY: Jessica Diane (Bremer) Konemann

Jessica Diane (Bremer) Konemann of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, she was 42 years old.

She was born in Paducah, KY to her parents Monte and Diane Bremer.

In addition to her parents she is survived by her husband Travis Konemann; children Brady Konemann, Halle Konemann, Hunter Konemann; brothers, Matthew (Vicki) Bremer and Darren (Jennifer) Bremer.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, November 4, 2022 at Clearview Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the American Heart Association in her honor.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/