OBITUARY: Jesse Robert Brown

Jesse Robert Brown, born July 4th, 1943 in Anniston Alabama, died June 2nd, 2025, just a month shy of his 82nd birthday.

He married Martha Jean Manning on June 11, 1966 and 18 days later went into the Army. He was a loving husband, father of three, grandfather(Pop) of eight, and great grandfather of one.

He had a passion for helping others as he volunteered for Alive Hospice and for a stroke center. One of his other passions was golf. An avid golfer that went on many outings with friends and family. He was a member of Clearview Baptist Church.

Bob was a Vietnam-era veteran of the U.S. Army. He served at Fort Knox, KY as an Armor Crewman and a Drill Instructor in Company C-19-5 of the U.S Army Training Center Armor – USATCA.

When he returned to civilian life he attended Georgia State University where he received a B.B.A. in Accounting and an M.B.I.S. in Business Information Systems. Bob worked for major corporations in his career and started several successful companies.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William Hardy Brown 1955 and Mary Sue Thompson 2000, Brother Jon Antony Brown 2024, Sister Lynda Frances Brown 2013, and Sister Stephanie Joyce Fransko Muszynski 2024. One Living Sister Karen Green.

Bob had three children, Robert Glen Brown (Lezlee), and children Nathan, Tyler, Tanner, Bennett, and Noah. Shelly Jean Brown and daughter Jessie McCarty. Dina Suzanne Giles (Jason) and children Ian and Wes. Bob is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 11AM Saturday, June 7, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. An inurnment will take place at a later date at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, please donate to Alive Hospice at the following link, https://www.alivehospice.org/get-involved/give/

“Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” – Dr. Seuss.