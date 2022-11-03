OBITUARY: Jesse Lee Powell

Jesse Lee Powell, age 38, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Columbia, Tennessee.

Jesse was born on April 13, 1984, to David and Judy Powell in Boynton Beach, Florida.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Erica “Nikki” Hutcherson Powell; son: Landon Powell; brother: Luke (Shannon) Powell; and his parents; and several nieces.

He will be deeply missed.

The family asks in lieu of flowers, please make donations to a substance abuse charity of your choice.

The care of Mr. Jesse Powell and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Williams Funeral Home.