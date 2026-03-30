Jesse Elvin Martin, born June 28, 1933, in Nashville, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday March 25, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Christine Stephens Ross; his stepfather, James B. Ross; and his beloved wife of 59 years, Sara Miles Martin, with whom he shared a lifetime of devotion and partnership.

A proud graduate of West End High School’s Class of 1952, Jess was an outstanding football player who earned All City Guard honors in 1951. His talent on the field earned him a football scholarship to Austin Peay University. In July of 2018, he was honored with induction into the West High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Among his fondest memories from those years was driving his cherished 1931 A Model Ford.

Jess continued his education at Middle Tennessee State University, graduating in 1956. He went on to complete the Armor Officer Basic School at Fort Knox, Kentucky, after which he served faithfully in the United States Army Reserves for 13 years, retiring with the rank of Captain.

Following his military service, Jess enjoyed a long and distinguished 30-year career with General Motors Acceptance Corporation. He was known for his steady work ethic, sense of humor, and the enduring friendships he formed.

Jess had many passions, but he was especially known for his love of gardening. He took great pride in raising tomatoes and delighted in sharing them with friends, neighbors, and family. He also cherished time spent playing golf and having breakfast with the “Hardee’s Boys.”

A longtime resident of the Devonshire neighborhood in Nashville, Jess built deep and lasting connections there. He is survived by his two sons, Michael Ross “Mickey” Martin and Norman Neal “Marty” Martin; his daughters in law, Dibbie Smith Martin and Angela Stewart Martin; and five beloved grandchildren: Sara Martin, Ross Martin and wife, Anna Martin, Drew Martin, Katie Martin Taylor and husband Jackson Taylor, Emily Martin Terry and husband Zack Terry, two great grandchildren Emily and Mary Jo Taylor. He is also survived by his loving brother, Roy Norman Martin, and preceded in death by his sister in law, Barbara Martin.

Jess will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery, beside his cherished wife, Sara. A family graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 1st at 11:00. Visitation will be held 1:30PM – 3:30PM Wednesday, April 1st in the Cheek House at First Presbyterian Church, 4815 Franklin Pike, Nashville.

Honorary Pallbearers (In Memory Of): Wayne Evans, William “Billy” Underhill, Alvin R. “Pal” Hawkins. Additionally, Zack Evans, and his Hardee’s Breakfast Boys whose friendships he treasured.

Jess Martin will be remembered for his warm smile, generous spirit, and unwavering love for his family. His legacy lives on in all who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate your donation to the charity of your choice.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

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