OBITUARY: Jesse Alton Carter

Jesse Alton Carter, age 85, of College Grove, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Born in Irvington, KY to the late Wilson and Maggie Morris Carter.

He was also preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Brenda Janet Carter; brother, James Carter; and sisters, Ruby Fentress, Libby Lucas and Hazel Lucas.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. After his military career, Jesse worked as a lineman over 50 years. His hobbies were golf, bowling and watching old westerns.

Survived by son, Stephen (Donna) Carter; brothers, Larry Carter and Howard Carter; and many nieces and nephews. A visitation with the family will be 11:00 AM-1:00 PM on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

