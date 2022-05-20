OBITUARY: Jerry Wayne Sullivan Sr.

Mr. Jerry Wayne Sullivan, Sr., resident of Fairview, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, he was 71 years old.

Jerry was born December 10, 1950 in Franklin, Tennessee, and was the son of the late William Glen Sullivan, Sr., and the late Mary Ethel McCoy Sullivan.

He served our country in the United States Army and fought in the Vietnam War. He worked as a truck driver and enjoyed fishing, gardening, and watching old Westerns on TV. He liked to cook but most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be missed.

He is survived by his sons, William (Jennifer) Sullivan of Lewisburg and Jerry W. Sullivan II of Lewisburg; former wife, Eula Sullivan of Lewisburg; brothers, Marshall Sullivan of Columbia, William (Dot) Sullivan of Franklin, Marvin (Barbara) Sullivan of Triune, Tandy (Michelle) Sullivan of Franklin, and Thomas (Dana) Sullivan of Franklin; sister, Peggy Sullivan of Franklin; grandchildren, William T. (Jami) Sullivan, Dustin W. Sullivan, and Connor D. Sullivan; and great-grandchild, Ava Lewis; along with many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, James Sullivan, and granddaughter, Megan Sullivan.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 23rd at 5:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with military honors provided by the United States Army and Brother Philip Shepherd and Brother Johnny Webb officiating. The family will visit with friends on Sunday, May 22nd from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to The Jerry Sullivan Memorial Fund, 609 Bear Creek Pike, Columbia, TN 38401.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/