OBITUARY: Jerry Vaughn

Jerry Vaughn, age 87 of Franklin, TN passed away December 14, 2023.

He was born in Dover, Ohio to the late Finis Logan & Ida Vaughn.

Jerry was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He owned and operated the sporting goods store, Sportliner in Franklin, TN for twenty years.

Jerry is preceded in death by his brothers, Larry, Glen, Roger, Kenny & Norman Vaughn; sisters, Mable Amabelli, Louise Withers, Joyce Rouf and Victoria Kay Zuchegno.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Betty Vaughn of Franklin, TN; son, T.D. (Tammy) Vaughn of Franklin, TN; daughters, Robin A. Vaughn of Sparta, TN and Kellye L. (Doug) Hayes of the Bethesda Community; granddaughter, Kasey R. Miller; great-granddaughter, Addi Rose Miller and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Jay Johnson will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be T.D. Vaughn, Doug Hayes, John Jenkin, Perry Dillehay, Ray Hulsey, David Collins, Randy Hickman and Gary Beatty. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. James McGinley and Staff, Glenn Cornett, Don Hughes and The Old Geezers Group. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Tuesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/