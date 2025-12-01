OBITUARY: Jerry ‘Soul Train’ Scruggs

Jerry “Soul Train” Scruggs` life came to an end on Friday, November 28, 2025 at the age of 69, at his residence in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Mr. Scruggs was born December 5, 1955 in Williamson County, Tennessee, to parents Julia Mai Roberts and James Scruggs.

Jerry leaves to cherish his many memories, his devoted wife, Patricia Scruggs; devoted children; Dr. Jerry E. (Jenna) Scruggs, Jr., Jessica (Antonio) Gaines and William Scruggs (Latoria Lee); grandchildren, Madison Jeffries, Anthony Scruggs, Emily Jeffries, Bryson Scruggs, Jazmyne Scruggs, Brielle Scruggs and Bella Scruggs; devoted sister, Ethel Mai Scruggs; brothers, James Thomas Scruggs and John Wayne Scruggs; bonus brother, Mike Edwards; mother-in-law, Jessie Mary McKissack; brother-in-law, James McKissack; aunt, Mary Etta Forrest; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Mr. Scruggs will lie in state on Thursday, December 4, 2025 from 12 until 5 at the funeral home.

Visitation with family Friday, December 5, 2025 from 11 until 12 at Lynn Creek Tabernacle, 117 Fairground Street, Franklin, Tennessee with funeral to follow. Elder Thomas Wilson, officiating Elder John Haynes, Eulogist. Interment Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Columbia, Tennessee. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

