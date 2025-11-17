OBITUARY: Jerry Oliver Gillespie

Jerry Oliver Gillespie, 67, of Burwood, Tennessee, rode into the sunset on November 12, 2025, with his loving family close by.

Born November 6, 1958, in Franklin, Tennessee, Jerry was the son of the late Samuel Oliver “S.O.” Gillespie and Ida Anita Watson Gillespie. He grew up working hard on the family dairy farm, where he learned the value of grit, honest labor, and caring for the land. It was there he found his first horses—starting a lifelong bond with the animals he loved.

A Franklin High School graduate, Jerry spent many years on the open road as a truck driver for MidState Automotive, later O’Reilly Auto Parts, and eventually for RTR Transportation Services out of Nashville. When he wasn’t hauling freight across Tennessee and beyond, he was tending to G & G Stables, the horse-boarding operation he proudly ran for over twenty years. Whether behind the wheel of a big truck or in the saddle, Jerry was most at home when the horizon was wide and the work was honest.

Jerry leaves behind his daughter, Heather Gillespie Thompson (Robert), stepdaughter Ashlea Marcha; his mother Ida Anita Gillespie; his siblings Carol Barnhill, Randy Gillespie (Barbara), Kaye Johnson, and Kim Mynatt (Scott); and his grandchildren, William Dalton, Keeley Ann, Lena Evelyn, and Amelia Rose Thompson. He is also remembered by several nieces and nephews who dearly loved him. He is preceded in death by his father S.O. Gillespie and brother-in-law Rickey Johnson.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 17, 2025, from 5:00–8:00 PM at Franklin Community of Faith Church (506 Jordan Rd, Franklin, TN 37067), and again one hour prior to the service Tuesday. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at Franklin Community of Faith Church with Keith Johnson and Raymond Johnson officiating. Jerry will be laid to rest at Mount Hope Cemetery. https://www.stephensfs.com

Pallbearers are Keith Barnhill, Jason Johnson, Scott Gillespie, Hunter Hood, Colt Moss, and Cord Moss. Honorary pallbearers include Jimmy Nickols, Jim Pewitt, John Hahn, Barry Moss, Tommy Andrews, Randy Shedd, and Sam Adkins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Burwood United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 61, Thompson’s Station, TN 37179.

The Gillespie family extends their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Compassus Hospice for the kindness, care, and compassion shown during Jerry’s final ride.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email