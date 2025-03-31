OBITUARY: Jerry Neil Williams Sr.

Jerry Neil Williams Sr., age 82, a lifelong resident of Nashville, passed away on February 26, 2025. He was born on December 22, 1942 to proud parents, Prater and Alice Glover Williams. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Tony.

Jerry is survived by his two sons, Jerry (Lisa) and Robby (Sheila); 7 grandchildren, Neil (Sarah), Kelsey (Chip), Robby Jr. (Amanda), Stephanie (Larry), Dede (LaShon), Josh (Debbie), Audrey and Tony. He has 25 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Jerry was a Letter Carrier for the USPS for 49 years and was the only person who has ever achieved the 2 million mile safety award from the Post Office. He enjoyed his time at the gym and working out was one of his favorite past times. He also enjoyed driving his old classic cars, but his pride and joy was his family and spending time with them.

Jerry’s faith in God was a big part of his life and he enjoyed studying prophecy. There will be a memorial service for Jerry on March 8th at Christ for Every Nation Church, 1931 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville. (Formerly called UNA Baptist Church). Tony Rankin will be officiating the service.

Visitation will take place at 10:00 am and the celebrational service will begin at 11:00. You are welcome to dress casually.

Visitation will take place at 10:00 am and the celebrational service will begin at 11:00. You are welcome to dress casually.