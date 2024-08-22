OBITUARY: Jerry Kemp

Jerry Kemp, age 89 of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Friday, August 16, 2024.
Preceded in death by daughter, Rhonda Faradji.
Survived by wife, Liz Peach Kemp; daughters, Cheryl Sanford, Tammy Kemp and Christy (Mike) Wood; grandchildren, Billy (Carmen) Sanford, Jeff (Katie) Sanford, Sara Faradji, Katelyn Wood and Michael Wood; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Life will be conducted by Pastor F. Don Dunlap on Friday, August 23, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. (visitation 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.) at Christ Church, Wallace Chapel, 15354 Old Hickory Blvd. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com
