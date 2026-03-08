Jerry Rhea, age 73, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away Saturday March 7, 2026. He was born October 1, 1952 in Manila Arkansas and graduated from Carmen High School in Flint, Michigan. He grew up and lived in the Flint, Michigan area until moving to Spring Hill, TN in 1991.

Jerry was a hardworking and devoted family man. He retired from General Motors Spring Hill Assembly Plant and later from Maury County Schools working as a bus driver. Jerry was known as a man who loved his family and dedicated his life providing for them. Jerry enjoyed traveling, especially to Las Vegas and spending time at the beach. He enjoyed playing softball with his friends and Euchre tournaments, and line dancing. Those who spent time with him always walked away with a fun time.

Jerry is survived by his children Jarud (Susan) Rhea of Evans, GA and Nicholas (Melissa) Rhea of Columbia, TN and brother Tony Rhea of Selmer, TN. And his favorite dog Lucy.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Catherine Rhea and his son Brian Rhea, brothers Danny Rhea and James Rhea.

He was a proud grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

In keeping with his wishes, no funeral services will be held.

Funeral Services Provided By

Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC – Columbia

609 Bear Creek Pike, Columbia, TN 38401

This obituary was published by Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC – Columbia.

