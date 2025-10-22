OBITUARY: Jerry Brown Allen

Jerry Brown Allen, born on April 18, 1941, in Nashville, Tennessee, passed away on October 19, 2025, at his home in Franklin, Tennessee.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Herman B and Virginia Allen.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Leta Allen; as well as multiple nieces, nephews, cousins, special friends, and neighbors.

Graduating from East High School in Nashville, TN, Jerry carried with him an easy-going personality that made him a beloved presence to all who knew him. His gratitude for even the smallest acts of kindness was evident, reflecting the biggest heart one could imagine.

A kind-hearted soul, Jerry led a life filled with warmth. For over 40 years, he dedicated his career as a sales representative in the medical supplies field, where he touched countless lives with his earnest approach and deep appreciation.

A true lover of culinary adventures, Jerry enjoyed dining out and would always be found trying new things at restaurants. Yet, it was in his own kitchen where he crafted a dish that became legendary among family and friends: his hamburger casserole. This one dish weaved memories of gathered loved ones, laughter, and the comforting aroma of home. While he enjoyed exploring diverse culinary delights while out, his homemade preparations were a staple to his spirit.

Beyond his career and culinary experiments, Jerry found joy in the simple beauty of nature. He cherished the moments spent looking up at the clouds, perhaps finding inspiration in their ever-changing forms. He often saw his friends who had gone on before him in the clouds and found solace while admiring the sky. He would also take great pride in attending Grandparents Day for neighbors’ children when their own grandparents were unable to attend. This act of kindness revealed his deep commitment to family values, always ensuring that no child felt the absence of love on that day.

We celebrate Jerry’s legacy of compassion and adventure. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who had the pleasure of knowing such a remarkable man. He will be deeply missed.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 23rd, 2025, starting at 1:30pm, with a graveside service at 2:30pm. All services will be held at Harpeth Hills Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your favorite charity in Jerry’s name.