OBITUARY: Jerry Bernard Brinkley

Jerry Bernard Brinkley, age 81 of Franklin, TN passed away March 16, 2021.

Born in White House, TN son of the late Jewell and June Brinkley and grandson, Temple Kirkpatrick Smith, Jr. He graduated from Battle Ground Academy and received his Bachelors Degree from the University of Tennessee. He was President of the National Rose Society. He served in the Army as a 1st Lieutenant. He was a partner with Hetzel-Brinkley Food Broker business. After he sold his food broker business, his passion of roses, grew into a Rose Garden business. He cared for 4500 rose bushes each week with over 100 customers.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at The Lantern at Morning Pointe for their love and care for Jerry.

Survived by his loving wife, Gayle Howard Brinkley; daughter, Kimberly (Kirk) Smith; son, Jeff (Kim) Brinkley; granddaughters, Becca (Alexander) Erwin, Jewell Brinkley and Kimberly (John) Deely; great granddaughers, Catherine Rae Erwin and Emma Grace Deely.

Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 PM Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Dr. Vona Wilson officiating. Memorials may be made to Battle Ground Academy Class of 1958 Endowment Fund or Willowbrook Hospice. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com