OBITUARY: Jerrelynn Jo Davis Drass

Jerrelynn Jo Davis Drass, age 84 of Brentwood, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2024, with her family by her side.

She was a popular real estate agent at Fridrich & Clark Realty in Nashville and has been a realtor for 42 years.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She served as a docent at the Governor’s Mansion. She was a judge at the Brentwood Garden Club. She was a proud member of Brentwood United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Edward Davis, and survived by their three children, Charles Kirk Davis of Nashville, Kimbel Lee Kelly (Victor) of Kingsport, and Karla Denise Cook (Gary) of Smyrna; grandchildren, Alexandria Kelly, Victor Kelly III of Kingsport, TN, and Kali Vanleet of Nashville, TN.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Harold Drass, Jr, and survived by his children, James Drass III, Sharon (Drass) Russell, Brian Drass.

She was preceded in death by nephew, Ryan Hughey; survived by her sister, Dallana Hughey (Bob); niece, Sarah Hughey; nephews, Clinton (Shawna) Hughey, and Brandon (Ann) Hughey.

She was admired for her fiery grace and sophistication. She always tried to outshine Opryland with extravagant and festive decorations for every holiday.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on October 3, 2024, in the Chapel at Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN with burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Pallbearers are Kirk Davis, Brandon Hughey, Clinton Hughey, Gary Cook, Victor Kelly, Victor Kelly III, and Joshua Jennings.

Memorials can be made to: Brentwood United Methodist Church, Keep Cheekwood Blooming, Destin Legieza Foundation.

To leave a condolence, or share a memory of Jerrelynn please visit the Tribute Wall. https://www.austinfuneralservice.com

