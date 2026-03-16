Jerrell W. “Jerry” Jones of Franklin, TN, passed away February 24, 2026, surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife and love of 40 years, Kathy Woods, two sisters, Carol Simmons and Laura (Jim) Craig, several nieces and nephews and many friends. Jerry was born in Jackson, MS, on July 23, 1949, to Betsy Walton Jones and Jerrell “Fid” Jones.

Jerry moved to Nashville in 1978 to pursue his interest in repairing and building guitars working at the Old Time Pickin’ Parlor. In 1981, he opened his own shop and continued to repair guitars and design and build his own models. Jerry created guitars for well-known artists and for Nashville’s elite session players. Chet Atkins was an early supporter of Jerry’s work which led to a feature article in Guitar Player magazine in 1986. Jerry attributed his interest in building guitars to his father who was always taking things apart and fixing them. His interest in music came from his mother and grandmother both of whom taught piano.

In the late 1980’s, Jerry re-introduced a line of instruments popularized in the 60’s but updated them to improve upon their design and playability. This work continued until his retirement in 2011. Jerry was blessed to have great guys working with him at the shop all of whom became lifelong friends.

Following his retirement, Jerry and Kathy traveled and visited many, many antique stores around the country. Jerry had a keen eye for items that needed to be “rescued” and restored to their former utility or appearance.

From the time he was a boy, Jerry was interested in magic, mostly close-up. He read, watched videos, and practiced, practiced, practiced. He enjoyed entertaining his nieces, nephews and adults alike with his magic tricks. He recently donated boxes of his magic paraphernalia to encourage the next generation of magicians.

Jerry had a passion for pedal steel guitar and the greats who excelled at the instrument. As he explained it, “…a fascination with mechanics and music” led him to the pedal steel. Morning coffee was accompanied by an online visit to the Steel Guitar Forum. In recent years, Jerry’s longtime friend, Jimmy Phillips, asked him to play pedal steel in the band for an annual gathering which followed the Ole Miss-Mississippi State football rivalry. Not having played in a band in years, Jerry was enthusiastic and spent countless hours getting ready for this annual event, although he was not unhappy when it was discontinued.

Jerry also shared his mother’s love of ancestry. She had traced her ancestry the old-fashioned way, going to courthouses and examining paper records, but Jerry had the benefit of the internet. He assigned himself the task of putting together his wife’s ancestry and spent many hours going down that rabbit hole. He also enjoyed researching newspaper archives whenever the question popped into his head, “I wonder what happened to (fill in the blank)”?

Jerry was interested in whatever challenged his brain. Not only was he musical and artistic, he could fix and repair most anything, a jack of all trades. When locked out of a rental in Colorado, a locksmith was called. Once he was home, Jerry ordered a lock set and taught himself how to tumble the locks. He also mastered Rubik’s cube and graduated to the difficult version of Sudoku. He enjoyed learning how things were made whether on the internet, the Science Channel, Motor Trend, or various cooking shows. In Whistler, B. C., he enjoyed focaccia bread so when he got home he made it! In Maine, it was popovers so he bought the specialty pan and made popovers. Jerry enjoyed cooking and baking bread whether focaccia, sourdough, or pizza dough. Whether smoking salmon, making Italian dishes, or a killer Mexican chicken posole, Jerry was at home in the kitchen. It was all about making things, whether in his shop or in his kitchen.

As travel slowed in recent years, Jerry said he just wanted to spend time with family and friends, hoisting a few beers (and the occasional martini) and enjoying good food. And that’s exactly what he was doing in the weeks and months before his untimely death.

A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held at a later date. Donations in Jerry’s memory may be made to Room In The Inn, Graceworks Ministries, or to your favorite charity.

“To My Dear and Loving Husband If ever two were one, then surely we.

If ever man were loved by wife, then thee.

….

Thy love is such I can no way repay;

The Heavens reward thee manifold I pray.”

Anne Bradstreet (1612-1672)

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, Funeral Home & Cremation Center – Nashville.

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