OBITUARY: Jeremy Aaron Thurnau

Jeremy Aaron Thurnau age 42 of Brentwood, TN passed away October 15, 2021.

Jeremy attended Delgado College and Tulane in New Orleans. He owned and operated Microfinish, LLC.

Jeremy is survived by his loving wife, Emma Thurnau; father, Peter Thurnau; mother, Kathy Thurnau; step father, Tracy Stewart; sons, Gavin and Jace Thurnau; daughter, Kobi Thurnau; brother, Jaron Thurnau; sister, Jennifer Thurnau; step brother, Devin Stewart and step sisters, Nicole and Lindsey Stewart.

Funeral In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to https://animalrescueneworleans.org/donate/ Services will be held 9:00AM Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN. 37064 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1634515388142960