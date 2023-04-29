OBITUARY: Jeraletta ‘Jerri’ Sims Day

Jeraletta “Jerri” Sims Day, age 75, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Born in Memphis, Tennessee to the late A. D. Sims and the late Ora Louise (Neal) Sims.

Jerri graduated from the St. Joseph College of Nursing in Memphis, Tennessee, and after 40 years of active employment retired as a Registered Nurse. She attended the Catholic Church of the Nativity of Thompsons Station, Tennessee.

Jerri was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Edward Day, Jr.

Survived by daughter, Dr. Jacquelynn Day White and Son-in-Law, Robert E. Pirtle, Jr.; brothers: Andre DeWayne Sims (Mellanese), Cedric Jerome Sims (Toya) and Kevin Tyrone Sims; sisters: Stella Louise Pointer and Wydena LaShelle Mosley; and grandchildren: Alice Louise White, Sara Christian Jackson (Andrew), Jeffrey James Pirtle and a host of nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:30 PM Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the Catholic Church of the Nativity, 2793 Buckner Lane, Thompsons Station, Tennessee 37179, Father Jerry Strange celebrant.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

