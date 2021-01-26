OBITUARY: Jeraldyne Messer Burt Reed

Jeraldyne Messer Burt Reed, age 86, passed away January 22, 2021.

She was born in Lawrenceburg, TN. Moved from Green Hills, TN to Franklin, TN in 2004. She was a member at First Presbyterian Church in Franklin, TN.

Preceded in death by, parents, Elbert and Arlena Roberts Messer, son, John Burt, son-in-law, Jimmy Darnell, sisters, Dene Hawkins, Linda Wagner, and grandson, Chandler Burt Darnell. Survived by, daughter, Sherri Darnell; sons, Brent H. Burt, Eddie Burt; sisters, Martha Taylor, Jane Gilmer; grandsons, Sean Darnell, Brian Burt; great granddaughter Keeli Burt, six nephews and three nieces.

A private family graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 25, 2021 in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers are, Mark Cannon, Blake Cannon, Andrew Gordon, Jon Maxwell, Tom Wagner, and Terry Wagner. Honorary pallbearers are, Sean Darnell, J.T. Darnell, Brent Burt, Brian Burt, Eddie Burt, Bruce Clark, Sandy Pool, John Taylor, Paul Taylor, Andy Gilmer and Chad Gilmer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, ST. Jude Children’s Hospital. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com