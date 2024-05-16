OBITUARY: Jerald Mike Simmons

Jerald Mike Simmons, age 90, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2024, at The Waters in Smyrna, TN.

A native of Williamson County, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Mike Garner Simmons and the late Judy Alice Wray.

He was a graduate of Bethesda High School Class of 1953. He was a veteran serving in the United States Army. He retired after 28 years of service with Union Chemical Company. He enjoyed stock car racing, listening to southern gospel music and attending gospel singings, and was a member of the Tennessee Sunrisers’ Camping Club. He was a long-time member of Sunset Hills Baptist Church (Formerly Radnor Baptist).

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters: Hazel Bruce, Carolyn Greer, Mary Alice Simmons, Sarah Simmons, and Dorothy Simmons.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years: Mary Ethel Poteete Simmons, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Steve Durham officiating. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family on Thursday after 12 Noon at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Greg Poteete, Tim Rice, Buck Bruce, Daniel Hardison, and Zachary Garton. Honorary Pallbearers will be employees of Manheim.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to: Shriners Hospitals for Children; St. Jude Children’s Hospital: or Monroe Carrell Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 615-794-2289 WWW.WILLIAMSONMEMORIAL.COM

