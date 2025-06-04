OBITUARY: Jennifer Marie Schwabauer

Jennifer Marie Schwabauer, 64, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed peacefully into her heavenly home on May 24, 2025, after a courageous two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Jennifer was born on May 1, 1961, in Lancaster, California, to Lester Switzer Jr. and Beverly Switzer. Though she was born in the Antelope Valley, she spent the majority of her life in Ventura County, California—a place she called home and served with deep dedication.

An alumna of La Reina High School (Class of 1979), Jennifer went on to graduate from Fresno State University in 1984 with a degree in Agricultural Business. Her passion for agriculture and community would go on to shape much of her professional and personal life.

Jennifer’s greatest joy and proudest achievement was being a mom to her daughter, Brianne. She poured her heart into motherhood, ensuring Brianne’s childhood was filled with love, adventure, and opportunity. Together, they logged thousands of miles traveling across California to livestock shows—special moments that became lifelong memories.

A product of the Ventura County 4-H program herself, Jennifer continued to give back as a project leader for the Tierra Rejada 4-H Club while Brianne was a member. She was a constant, familiar face in the livestock barns at the Ventura County Fair—first as an exhibitor in her youth, and later as a supportive mom.

Jennifer also never missed a chance to be in the stands at Brianne’s volleyball games, always her biggest fan both on and off the court. In 2021, Jennifer retired as Executive Director of Manna Conejo Valley Food Bank, a role that allowed her to serve others in the community she was raised in. She then fulfilled a lifelong dream of moving out of state, settling in Franklin, Tennessee where she spent her days hiking wooded trails, exploring new places across the state, and traveling abroad.

Jennifer’s faith was a cornerstone of her life and a deep source of strength, especially throughout her cancer journey. Her relationship with God gave her comfort, courage, and peace on her most challenging days. She was blessed by the love and prayers of her Bible study group at Harpeth Christian Church, whose friendship and spiritual support uplifted her in immeasurable ways during her final chapter.

Jennifer is survived by her mother, Beverly Switzer of Newbury Park, CA; her daughter and son-in-law, Brianne and Caleb Whitcomb of Moorpark, CA; her brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Debbie Switzer of Jackson, TN; and her sister, Janet Switzer of Franklin, TN. She also leaves behind many extended family members and dear friends who were touched by her warmth, strength, and unwavering spirit. She is preceded in death by her father, Lester R. Switzer Jr.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. in the pavilion at Hillsboro United Methodist Church, 5313 Old Hwy 96, Franklin, TN 37064. For those able to attend, the family kindly requests that guests wear colorful attire in celebration of Jennifer and her love for the beautiful English gardens she visited during her travels abroad.

The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the dedicated caregivers at Tennessee Quality Care and Touching Hearts at Home, whose compassion and kindness brought comfort and dignity to Jennifer in her final weeks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jennifer’s memory to your local 4-H program or to Bowie Nature Park (Attn: Keith Paisley, 7211 Bowie Lake Rd., Fairview, TN 37062), causes close to her heart.