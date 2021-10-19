OBITUARY: Jennifer Lynn Schultz

Jennifer Lynn Schultz, 59, passed away on October 8, 2021, after a valiant fight with cancer but is now in the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jacob “Jack” Eugene Huck, and is survived by her loving husband, Robert Edward “Ed” Schultz; her mother, Mary Elizabeth Hoy; sister, Tracy (Dennis) Morgan; step-mother, Lynn Huck; half-sisters Taylor Huck and Amanda Stadler; children: Jake (Julie) Monroe; Cody (Amy) MacLean; Chelsea (Luis) Quintana; Holly (Scott) Buss; Jesse Monroe; and stepson, Brandon; as well as grandchildren Mac Monroe; Eliana, Amelia, Guillermo, Tiago, and Micaela Quintana; Rosie, Wolfgang, Sebastian, Evander, and Katarina Buss; and Miley MacLean; beloved cousin Mary Beth Gray; and many more nieces and nephews and cousins.

Jenny was born in Sterling, CO, on February 9, 1962, to Mary and Jack Huck. She grew up in Broomfield, CO, and then graduated from high school in Oregon City, OR. She moved to Tennessee in the 1980s and started her family in Nashville and then settled in Ethridge, TN, in 2000. Jenny adored homeschooling her five children and was a charter member of the Whole Heart Family Ministry’s board of directors, where she held several positions throughout the years. She loved helping her children and students learn about God’s Word and the world He created, and she was an exceptional teacher, a favorite to many.

In 2013, Jenny married her childhood sweetheart, Ed, and they created a beautiful life together, traveling, horseback riding, ministering at the church, lavishing attention on her children and grandchildren, and creating a sanctuary in their home on The Ridge. Jenny was a faithful and vital member of Thousand Hills Cowboy Church, participating on the drill team, hosting a community Bible study, serving on the greeting team, and being a blessing as a veteran homeschool mom to the church’s homeschool co-op.

A gifted artist and piano and guitar player, Jenny filled her home with music and encouraged all her children to play instruments. Her house was always open to family and friends, she loved to cook a big meal surrounded by her loved ones, and she had a special place in her heart for any injured animal. She was especially fond of horses, training, riding, and caring for several of her own.

Jenny was passionate about her family, and poured out love and wisdom on all those around her. She was a joy to be around, always radiating Christ’s love for people and for His creation. She had a heart for sharing the gospel, and you could not be around Jenny for very long without hearing about her beloved Jesus. She had a wonderful sense of humor and always had a sparkle in her eye. She was quick to love and to offer grace to those who were hurting or in need.

Jenny was an extraordinary woman who was loved by so many. She will be greatly missed, but her family is comforted knowing she is heaven with Jesus, having followed Him faithfully and serving others so very well in His name.

The visitation will be at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, TN 37064, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on October 23rd, with a service following at 12 p.m. A reception will occur afterward at Thousand Hills Cowboy Church, 1025 Brewer Rd., Ethridge, TN 38456, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Voice of the Martyrs.

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1634518003142969