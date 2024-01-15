OBITUARY: Jennifer ‘Jen’ Bean Carr

Jennifer “Jen” Bean Carr of the Bethesda Community passed away on January 12, 2024 at her home.

Jen was born artistic. She had a knack for all things creative. Painting, drawing, crafting, she even dabbled in sewing. There wasn’t much that she couldn’t dream up and put on a canvas or build. She was an avid gardener and a movie buff.

She had a big heart for the things that she loved. Jen loved her fur babies and she loved spending time with the ones she loved. Most of all anything, she loved being with her husband. She loved watching him race and cheering him on. She loved coming up with creative ways to help on his photography, or just being together, binging the latest StarWars series.

She is preceded in death by her father Jerry Bean; sister, Cheri Pruitt and her two beloved dogs, Milk-Dud and Gracie.

She is survived by her loving husband of 15 years, Tony Carr, Jr. of the Bethesda Community; mother, Viriginia “Honey” Bean of the Bethesda Community; sister by choice, Megan (Adam) Ladd of the Verona Community; brother, Perry (Jackie) Bean of Spring Hill, TN; closest nephew, Perry R. (Sarah) Bean of Hendersonville TN; father & mother-in-law, Tony & Karen Carr of Smyrna, TN; sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Daniel) Walker of Smyrna, TN; brother-in-law, Ernest Pruitt and many loving nieces & nephews, great-nephews and niece, her beloved dogs, Ivan and BB and her Rainbow Kitty.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Memorials may be made to Friends of Williamson County Animal Center. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Wednesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

