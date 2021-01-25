OBITUARY: Jennifer Dawn Newsom

Jennifer Dawn Newsom, age 49, of Franklin, TN passed away January 20, 2021 in Nashville, TN after an extended illness.

Jennifer was born in Gadsden, AL and was employed in Medical Sales. She was a 1989 Graduate of David Lipscomb High School and a 1994 Graduate of Lipscomb University. Jennifer was a very compassionate and benevolent sprit person who was always helping people. She helped raise funds for Hurricane Katrina victims, did work for battered and abused women’s shelters, volunteer work in women’s prison ministries and helped with mission trips to Honduras. While working for Bayer, she got the company to donate tens of thousands of dollars toward antibiotics which saved many lives. She was a very giving person with her time and was loved dearly by her family and all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Chester and Ruby Bobo and Channing and Helen Newsom.

Survived by parents, Jim and Joan Newsom, brother, Jason Newsom, companion, James Micky Bradford, and many loving cousins.

Memorial Services will be conducted 3:00PM Tuesday Jan 26, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Dan Winkler and Dr. Tom Campbell officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 1:00PM to 3:00PM on Tuesday.

In Lieu of Flowers, memorial donations may be made to Matthew 25 Inc 625 Benton Ave Suite 120 Nashville, TN 37204 or The Next Door 402 22″° Ave North Nashville, TN 37203