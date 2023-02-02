OBITUARY: Jennie Reed Johnson

Jennie Reed Johnson, age 78, of Franklin went to her Heavenly home on January 30, 2023 after a short battle with cancer.

She was born in Nashville but moved to Franklin as a young child, attending Lipscomb School and Franklin High, graduating in 1962. She was a faithful member of the Thompson Station Church of Christ. Jennie spent most of her career at Lipscomb University and retired after working there for 40 years.

She was blessed with wonderful friendships made at Lipscomb within the History, Politics and Philosophy Department, and also with coworkers, Barbara Blackman and Mary Emily Bouldin.

She loved to travel, shop in antique stores, work in her flowers, read and spend time with friends and family. Being the wife of a coach, a coach herself, the mother of a coach, the mother of two athletes and the grandmother of two more, she spent many hours in a gym watching basketball or volleyball or at the park watching baseball or softball.

Jennie is preceded in death by her mother, Josephine Eckhardt Reed; father, Woodrow Reed; sister, Brenda Reed Cowan and special friends Nancy Murphree and Gail Neenan.

Jennie is survived by her husband of 53 years, J. Howard Johnson; son, Jay Johnson (Laura); daughter, Tiffany Johnson; sisters, Shirley Reed and Jane Webb; grandchildren Holland Mooney, Elizabeth Johnson, Jake Gustin (Lauren), and Nick Gustin; great-grandson Liam Gustin; nephew Ricky Brown (Shelia); nieces Terry Nugent and Julie Brown along with special niece Karen Pope (Wayne) and her children Reed Pope (Fiancé Vanessa Williams), Mary Jane Pope Ogles (Brent and their Baby Loch) and Dallas Pope; and extended family members. She is also survived by her close friends Debbie Hastings, Sara Hood, and other church family members as well as her family by choice Linda, Beth and Maddie Simpson.

A thank you to all who have sent cards and provided meals and a special thank you to Leslie Canada Johnson for all of the extra help she has provided.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, February 3, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Tim Johnson officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 2, 2023 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Nashville Rescue Mission, Alive Hospice or the Church of Christ Disaster Relief Fund.

