OBITUARY: Jennie Lee Melton Fitzgerald

Jennie Lee Melton Fitzgerald went to be with her Lord on February 3rd, 2024.

Jennie was born on Saturday, November 14th, 1931, to Florence Amanda (Wilson) Melton and Martin Mountain Melton in San Angelo, TX.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Mart M. Melton l, Jr. (Patsy); her infant daughter Rochelle Fitzgerald and her beloved husband of 35 years, Bill H. Fitzgerald (August 1997).

She is survived by her sister, Joyce McMillan, Nephews Darryl McMillan, John R. McMillan, Jr. and wife, Christine, all from South Carolina. Daughter Roxanne Rose, husband Dr. Vernon Rose; granddaughters Catherine Rose and Kennedy KeXin Rose from Tennessee. Two daughters from a prior marriage: Kathy Li (George) and Glynna Wright (John); three additional grandchildren: Sean Donnell (Dallas), Brian Li, Shea Donnell and her great-granddaughter, Roselyn Donnell.

Jennie graduated from San Angelo High School where she discovered her gift in the theater arts. She was featured in The Little Theater, drama clubs and pursued her talent in Summer stock presentations and also while attending Hardin-Simmons University.

Jennie married and, after the passing of her husband, reared her two daughters in San Angelo, TX. Jennie began working for the General Telephone Company where she met Bill. The couple and her two daughters moved from West Texas to the Texas Gulf Coast and after the arrival of their daughter, Roxanne, the family settled in Dickinson, TX.

Jennie was the President of the Shriners’ Burns Institute’s Volunteer Organization in Galveston, TX for five years. She began working with the Dickinson ISD in 1974 and retired from the school tax office in June 2005.

That same year, she relocated to Tennessee to be with her daughter, Roxanne and family. Jennie was a member of The Spring Hill Church of Christ and she loved and cared for All animals including her rescue dogs, cats, birds, squirrels and horses.

She will be terribly missed by those who loved her and shared her joy for life.

Services were held at Forest Park East in League City, TX where she returned to be laid next to her beloved husband. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with local arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

Much appreciation to the thoughtful and caring nursing staff and administration at The Life Care Center of Columbia, TN and Compassus Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, requests for donations be made in Jennie’s name to the animal rescue organization of the donor’s choice.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/