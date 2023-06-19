OBITUARY: Jeffrie Robert Guzman Prendergast

Jeffrie Robert Guzman Prendergast, age 18 of Franklin, TN passed away June 18, 2023.

He attended Centennial High School and received his high school diploma from Penn Foster High School.

Jeffrie is preceded in death by his biological mother, Laura Guzman; aunt, Lori Prendergast. He is survived by his parents, Rick & Andy Prendergast of Franklin, TN; biological father, Bo Prendergast; grandfather, Robert Guzman of Spring Hill, TN; grandmother, Diane Guzman of Nashville, TN; brothers, Caelab Prendergast of Owls Head, NY and Michael Beard of Spring Hill, TN; sister, Andrea Prendergast of Smyrna, TN; uncles, Richard Prendergast of Franklin, TN, Steve Prendergast of Chapel Hill, TN and Brad Prendergast of Nashville, TN; aunt, Jamie (Andy) Crumpler of Lyles, TN; cousins, Wyatt, Daniel, Adrian & Kadi Prendergast and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held 11:00AM Saturday, June 24, 2023 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Kevin Spencer will officiate.

Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Richard, Steve, Brad, Caelab, Wyatt and Daniel Prendergast.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

