OBITUARY: Jeffrey Thomas “Jeff” Maxwell

Jeffrey Thomas “Jeff” Maxwell, age 57, of the Bethesda Community, passed away Sept 4, 2021, at Williamson Medical Center. Jeff was a resident of Williamson County all his life and was the son of the late James Madison Maxwell, Jr. and Ruby Jean Tomlin Maxwell.

He started working at a young age for the family business, Maxwell Sledge Construction, where he learned the trade of Carpentry from his father and grandfather. He and his family built many homes in the Williamson County Community, and many would say, “If it was Maxwell built, it was built to last.” In recent years, he continued the trade with Custom Classic Homes and worked for the Williamson County Codes Department prior. Jeff was an avid fisherman that loved to host fish fries and Pedro parties for his friends and family. He also enjoyed Gardening, Racing, Mexican Food, and taking his friends and family on fishing trips. Jeff always had a smile on his face and was willing to help anyone. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his wife, Rhonda Flippen Maxwell, son Justin (Kayla) Maxwell, daughter, Katelyn Maxwell, grandchildren, Karley, Jace, Kinsley, Zaiden, and Bray’Zie, beloved dog, Grace, sister, Donna (Keith) Roberson, brothers, Jim (Paulette) Maxwell, Jason Maxwell and many cousins.

Funeral Services will be conducted 11:00 AM Thursday Sept 9, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Raymond Johnson and Bobby Bennett officiating. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday Evening from 4:00 to 8:00PM and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will be in the Cross Keys Hartley Cemetery.

Active Pallbearers are Randy Giles, Michael Giles, Joey Glenn, Jerry Glenn, Richie Glenn, Daryl Waggoner, Kenneth Stephens and Kenneth Hartley. Jeff’s Brother-in-laws, Cousins, Nephews and the Maxwell Racing Crew will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Beneficiary Account for Justin Maxwell, for Jeff Maxwell, c/o First Bank 4824 Main St. Spring Hill, TN 37174 or First Bank Berry Farms 40 Moss Lane Franklin, TN 37064

